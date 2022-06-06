The Sandman Trailer and Release Date Revealed at Netflix Geeked Week

✖

Netflix has been releasing a bunch of new looks at multiple of their upcoming series and films during the annual Geek Week celebration. We have yet to receive the first full look at DC Comics and Vertigo's upcoming live-action The Sandman series, and the streaming service has officially changed that. During Geek Week, Netflix officially revealed the first full trailer for the series and revealed its release date.

The Sandman trailer gives fans the first good look at what Executive Producer Neil Gaiman and co have been cooking up on the darker side of the DC Universe. In the trailer we see Dream, Death, Desire, and Lucifer all get brought to life and it's a pretty interesting watch. Among all that, the trailer reveals that the series will premiere on August 5th. You can check out the first trailer for The Sandman below!

Gaiman previously told ComicBook.com and other press about how he's approaching updating his iconic comic book series for modern television audiences, saying that they're approaching the show as if it was first being written for the modern era.

"Doing the Netflix TV series, we're very much looking at that as going, 'Okay, it is 2020, let's say that I was doing Sandman starting in 2020, what would we do? How would we change things? What gender would this character be? Who would this person be? What would be happening?'" Gaiman said. "The fact that we have seventy-five issues of Sandman plus -- essentially, 13 full books -- worth of material, is a really good thing. It's not a drawback. It's on our side. And the fact that we're in a world in which we can take things that only existed in comic book art, and that can now exist in reality."

Netflix describes the series as follows: "A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic – and human – mistakes he's made during his vast existence."

The series will star Tom Sturridge as Dream, Kirby Howell-Baptise as Death, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis as John Dee, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Dream's raven Matthew, and Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Dream's sibling.

