The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Hints One Surprising Character May Have Survived

From the very first teaser of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn and Warner Brothers warned against getting attached to any of the characters that appeared in the film. Once the movie started to roll, it was quickly apparent those powers that be were as accurate as ever. Within the first ten minutes or so of the movie, members of the eponymous anti-hero group start dropping like flies with some surprising losses — in the goriest of ways, nonetheless — along the way.

As it turns out, one of those deaths may not have been an actual death. During a virtual watch party for the film Monday night, Gunn reminded his followers on Twitter that TDK (Nathan Fillion) — real name, The Detachable Kid — isn't really dead.

"Important to note if you look at the life signals in the Comms hub TDK isn't dead," Gunn tweeted during the watch along.

Important to note if you look at the life signals in the Comms hub TDK isn’t dead. @NathanFillion #TSSWatchParty — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 31, 2021

That's when Fillion himself retweeted Gunn with his own thoughts, surprised at Gunn's revelation. "I noticed that very loudly when I saw this in the theater," Fillion joked. "Apologies again, for the disturbance."

I noticed that very loudly when I saw this in the theater. Apologies again, for the disturbance. #TSSWatchParty https://t.co/NcpmMGKIVe — Nathan Fillion (@NathanFillion) August 31, 2021

Though the character is oft-compared to Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, TDK is technically an original character created for the film.

My participation in the invention of the character kind of went like this. James saying, ‘Here's how it's going to go.’ And me saying, ‘That sounds good.’ That's what I call dissipation," Fillion previously told ComicBook.com about the creation of his character.

“I take a lot of credit. It's all about the function of the character in the story,” the actor added. “What is his function in the story? And TDK's abilities, for me, clearly spelled out his function and I got it. I know exactly what you need. I know what you're looking for. I know what you want. Boom. Let's do this. I get it.”

The Suicide Squad is now in theaters until its home media release later this year.

What other members of The Suicide Squad would you like to see return?