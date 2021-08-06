The Suicide Squad Director Reveals Film's Exact Runtime

✖

The Suicide Squad is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max in less than two months, and DC fans are eager to see the return of some fan-favorite characters like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) as well as a bunch of DCEU newcomers. While folks have known for a while that the movie would be Rated R, news finally came out today of the film's runtime. Director James Gunn took to Twitter today to answer some fan questions and revealed The Suicide Squad's runtime will be 2 hours and 12 minutes.

"I dreamed that #TheSuicideSquad was split into two movies; we saw the first part, featuring cameos, extremely gory training montages, no/offscreen deaths, country meadows, the Thinker with hair and the WB offices. @JamesGunn how long is the film for real," @CreativeCatFX tweeted to the director. "2 hours and 12 minutes. #TheSuicideSquad That was a very inaccurate dream," Gunn replied. "Hi James may I ask about the runtime of 2 hours was that your idea of the @WarnerMedia," @DcfanSean wondered. "I wrote, filmed, & edited the best movie I could & it ended up at this length. No one ever planned for it to be this long," Gunn explained.

"Hey James the most important question ever does the suicide squad have post-credit scenes?," @llolhdrbjdzz added. "I hope this isn’t the most important question, as I think the movie itself is what matters most, but yes," Gunn confirmed. "For #SuicideSquad who was the easiest cast member to work with and who was the most difficult? How much of the script stayed on point compared to being revised while filming?," @PlagueXVP asked. "Daniela. Rooker, of course, only because he once posted a picture of himself with his Savant hair in the muddle of filming (but if he weren’t a maniac we wouldn’t love him so much). And there are 3 or 4 improvised lines but most of it was in the script," Gunn answered. You can check out his thread of tweets below:

2 hours and 12 minutes. #TheSuicideSquad That was a very inaccurate dream. https://t.co/vsW5NfW1rx — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 16, 2021

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.