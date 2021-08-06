The Suicide Squad Director Celebrates Two Months Until Film's Release

✖

The time is almost here! James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year, and it's finally hitting theatres and HBO Max in August. In fact, today marks exactly two months until the big release date. In honor of the movie getting closer and closer, Gunn took to Twitter today to hype up fans.

"In theaters two months from today. #TheSuicideSquad," Gunn wrote with an exploding mind emoji. You can check out the post, which features a King Shark poster, below:

Many actors from the movie's cast have already seen The Suicide Squad, and some of them have taken to social media to encourage fans to see it on the big screen. Mayling Ng, who plays Mongal in the movie, recently tweeted that "you need to watch this in the theatre, on the biggest screen you can find." Michael Rooker (Savant) also took to Instagram this week to write, "Was cool seeing a screening of The Suicide Squad the other night with my good pal Nathan [Fillion]," Rooker wrote. "Can hardly wait to see it again in theaters with a packed house.....Btw, I might add that, that is the only way to see this film."

In addition to pushing for the movie to be seen in theatres, Gunn has also made it clear that you don't want to get too attached to all of the characters. Previously, he even joked about an "overly optimistic" death doll he saw online. Gunn recently spoke with Den of Geek and said, "The first thing I had to do was ignore the potential blowback from killing a character. I'm just the servant of the story, so whatever the story says is what I’m going to do, no matter what the repercussions are for anything. I believe in the truth of the story. I believe that there was a story out there that needed to be told that I don’t have any control over."

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.