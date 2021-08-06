The Suicide Squad Fan Art Turns King Shark Into Rambo

✖

This afternoon was a treasure trove of information about James Gunn's upcoming movie The Suicide Squad. Not only did the first official trailer debut online but a series of character posters were released and other details were confirmed about the film. Among the pieces of information that were revealed included none other than which character Sylvester Stallone will be voicing as Gunn himself confirmed that the Oscar nominee will provide the voice of King Shark (who has a few lines in the trailer). Not willing to let this information sit idly by, BossLogic did an edit for the King Shark character poster to make him resemble one of Stallone's most famous movie characters, John Rambo.

The Rocky and Expandables actor was revealed back in November to be part of the cast of the team, returning to work with Gunn after having a smaller role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. When Stallone revealed in a November Instagram post that he was cast in a secret role for The Suicide Squad, the Rambo and Expendables star teased Gunn's latest film is a "spectacular effort." Stallone called the new film from Gunn a "spectacular effort," further writing: "I saw it and it's unbelievable, so I'm very proud to be included. I can't tell you anything more about it because you're going to have to wait and see that, but it's going to be well worth the wait. Anyway, keep punching and see you in the movies."

Stallone provides the voice for King Shark while on set another frequent Gunn collaborator, Steve Agee, did the motion capture for the for the character (Agee also appears in another role as John Economos. Other cast members for the film include returning cast members from 2016's Suicide Squad Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang.

Newcomers bringing their talents to Task Force X include David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.