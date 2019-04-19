‘Suicide Squad’s Jai Courtney Excited to Return for Sequel, Confirms He’s Talked to James Gunn

Even though James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad is said to be more of a reboot of the DC franchise than a direct sequel, he is bringing back a few characters from the first movie to continue their stories. The return of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn was never a surprise, but quite a few heads turned when it was reported that Viola Davis and Jai Courtney would also be back as Amanda Waller and Captain Boomerang, respectively.

Unlike most casting reports that surface online, Courtney leaked his own casting in an interview. He confidently revealed that he was rejoining the franchise and no reports have yet to suggest otherwise. Now nearly a month later, Courtney is once again confirming that he will reprise the role of Captain Boomerang in The Suicide Squad, and he can’t wait to get to work.

“Yeah, yeah I am,” Courtney said while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter. “I said it the other day in an interview and I felt like I let the cat out of the bag. But I haven’t been sworn to secrecy about that, so I guess it’s okay to say that I will be. As far as I know anyway. Unless I’m gonna get a call between now and then, and they’ll be like, ‘You blew it, dog. You’re out.’”

The interviewer went on to ask Courtney if he had met with James Gunn yet, and the actor was much more careful about letting out information this time around.

“Yeah, we’ve met. Just like, ‘How’s it going?’ A bit of ice-breaking. You ain’t getting anything out of me, man,” he joked.

Courtney finished up the interview by echoing the fact that he was excited to jump back into the role and start mixing it up with the rest of the Suicide Squad.

“Just getting back with the gang and mixing it up. I loved playing Captain Boomerang, who’s like a total raucous nightmare. Just looking forward to reprising that and getting the gold tooth back in and getting after it.”

