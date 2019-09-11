James Gunn Debunks The Suicide Squad’s Zatanna Rumor

The Suicide Squad will be the director James Gunn‘s first big-screen go at the DC Universe. Best known for overseeing the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Gunn will lend his talents to Warner Bros. Pictures for his next venture. Fans are clearly excited for the turnover, but it seems rumors about the film are starting to get on Gunn’s nerves.

Over on Twitter, the director made one thing clear about The Suicide Squad, and it has to do with Zatanna. The filmmaker responded to a fan who asked whether the heroine would make a cameo in the movie, and Gunn was quick to dispel the notion.

“I have nothing against Zatanna, but I have no idea where some of this stuff comes from. I never even thought of including her in [The Suicide Squad] (nor many of the other characters I keep hearing are in the film),” the director said.

I have nothing against Zatanna, but I have no idea where some of this stuff comes from. I never even thought of including her in #TSS (nor many of the other characters I keep hearing are in the film). I can’t comment on every rumor but just know many aren’t true. !sromur yawA https://t.co/fPTB510I77 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 11, 2019

“I can’t comment on every rumor but just know many aren’t true. !sromur yawA.”

Clearly, The Suicide Squad has got a game plan in mind, and it doesn’t seem like Zatanna is on the field. Fans of the DC Comics vixen may have been hoping to hear otherwise, but Gunn appears to be keeping a close field of vision with first DCEU outing.

As for all the other rumors circulating about The Suicide Squad, Gunn was able to negate one more online. Taking to Twitter, the director debunked a rumor about a script read for the film happening later this week; It turns out the get-together already happened, and Gunn said he was “blown away” by all the talent which came together for the film.

“Like so many rumors, this one was false. Table read was yesterday. I was, truly, blown away by the amount of talent in the room. Holy cow.”

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled for release on August 6th, 2021. Other upcoming films featuring DC characters include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.