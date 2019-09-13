The Suicide Squad Official Logo Revealed

It looks like production is about to begin on James Gunn‘s Suicide Squad reboot/sequel is about to begin. With filming scheduled to start in the coming weeks, Gunn took to Twitter to reveal the cast of The Suicide Squad, which includes a mix of both new and returning actors. While the names on the cast list are sure to get everyone talking, Gunn also sneakily set an old school tone for his movie with the new logo and font.

The Suicide Squad‘s logo appears at the bottom of the image featuring the cast list and it drops the flashy style and neon colors of the first Suicide Squad. Instead, this logo is taken straight from the John Ostrander comics that made Suicide Squad such a popular property in the ’80s.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This logo uses the same yellow font present on the Ostrander covers, as well as the bullet holes spread across the letters. Honestly the only difference is the word “The” added at the top.

Gunn made sure to make a bit of a joke out of this reveal, tweeting the message “Don’t get too attached” along with the cast list. Of course, he’s hinting at the fact that there will be plenty of character deaths throughout the movie, which should be a foregone conclusion given the title. Who does end up surviving the film will remain a total mystery.

Margot Robbie, Viola Daivs, Jai Courtney, and Joel Kinnaman will all return for The Suicide Squad, reprising their roles from the 2016 David Ayer film. Joining them are newcomers Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Joaquin Cosio, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, and Michael Rooker.

What do you think of the new logo for The Suicide Squad? Which cast member are you most looking forward to seeing in the film? Let us know in the comments!

The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters on August 6, 2021.