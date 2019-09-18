James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Full Cast Revealed

The full cast of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad movie has been revealed, loaded with star powers, returning cast members from the original film, and introducing a few new cast members for DC films.

The cast list, per James Gunn’s image released on Twitter, includes: David Dasmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquin Cosio, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling NG, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alica Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and Michael Rooker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The tweet also reveals the first look at the logo for The Suicide Squad, one which is consistent with John Ostrander’s comics. Check out the tweet below…

Warner Bros. and DC Comics is gearing up for production for production on The Suicide Squad, which will assemble its cast in Atlanta next week. The James Gunn-directed movie is set to begin production this month and is scheduled to shoot in Georgia for three months before heading to Panama for about a month, ComicBook.com reported earlier on Friday.

If The Suicide Squad is to follow the trend of recent DC Comics movies, it will tell an isolated story without relying on connections to other heroes and villains scattered across the big screen universe. “I think that is the goal,” Safran said in an earlier interview. “It is giving heroes their time to shine and not feeling like you have to shoehorn in some universal connection amongst them all. The studio’s been incredibly supportive and DC’s been supportive about saying, ‘Take the time that you need to introduce these characters in the right way and tell the stories that audiences want to see with these characters.’”

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn will be at the helm of The Suicide Squad before he heads back to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The Suicide Squad is set for release on August 6, 2021.