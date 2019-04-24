James Gunn Shares First Look at The Suicide Squad

James Gunn is hard at work on The Suicide Squad which is expected to go into production later this year. As he cruises through pre-production on the upcoming DC Comics movie, he is heading over to Instagram to share the first behind-the-scenes look in the form of a drawing.

Gunn has become known for sharing his work on social media and building excitement for his films. He has previously shared looks at Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 through mysterious storyboard drawings or set photos. It looks like The Suicide Squad won’t be much different.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the screenshot of a storyboard image from The Suicide Squad from James Gunn‘s Instagram story below!

“It’s called The Suicide Squad,’ Shazam! and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

The Suicide Squad remains quite mysterious, but has revealed a few details in terms of its cast. Jai Courtney and Viola Davis are expected to reprise their roles as Captain Boomerang and Amanda Waller, respectively. Meanwhile, Will Smith’s Deadshot has been recast with Idris Elba stepping into the role. Gunn became the director of the film when he was fired from directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He has since been re-hired for the Marvel film but will direct The Suicide Squad first.

Though the early efforts in the current big screen world offered up for DC Comics characters focused heavily on tying together characters for crossovers and references, the focus recently and moving forward will be on independent films. Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Shazam! have all proved to have positive responses without relying on interconnectivity to earn praise from critics or success at the box office.

“I think that is the goal,” Safran said in an earlier interview. “It is giving heroes their time to shine and not feeling like you have to shoehorn in some universal connection amongst them all. The studio’s been incredibly supportive and DC’s been supportive about saying, ‘Take the time that you need to introduce these characters in the right way and tell the stories that audiences want to see with these characters.’”

The Suicide Squad does not yet have a release date. DC’s Shazam! is now playing in theaters.