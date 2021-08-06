The Suicide Squad Releases New King Shark Teaser for Shark Week

✖

We're less than a month away from the debut of The Suicide Squad, and Warner Bros. is starting to showcase the array of DC Comics characters fans can expect in the film. One new addition to the film who is expected to be a fan-favorite is Nanaue/King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) — and a new teaser trailer puts the unique character in the spotlight. The teaser, which you can check out below, capitalizes on Discovery's upcoming "Shark Week" block of programming, and just so happens to feature new footage from The Suicide Squad. The footage not only shows King Shark in all of his glory, but it confirms that he is a descendant of a shark god, like how he is in the comics.

When you’re King Shark, every week is #SharkWeek… #TheSuicideSquad in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax August 6. pic.twitter.com/qDncs99JI0 — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) July 12, 2021

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

"There was no plan until James said, 'That's a movie I want to go make,'" producer Peter Safran explained to reporters during a 2019 visit to the film's set. "And then all the characters that he selected were just characters that he was a fan of and wanted to play with. I think, in typical fashion for James, he picks more obscure characters. Guardians of the Galaxy, they were relatively obscure characters, as well, but he liked the idea of being able to take these characters and imbue them with whatever characters he really wanted, or characteristics that he really wanted to play with."

Are you excited to see King Shark in The Suicide Squad? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.