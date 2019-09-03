The Suicide Squad Adds Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi, Possibly Pete Davidson

It has been quite awhile since Doctor Who saw Peter Capaldi jump through time and space, but the British actor is feeling alright about it. After all, a new report has gone live, and it says Capaldi is jumping from the BBC to DC with a role in The Suicide Squad.

According to Deadline, Capaldi is set to appear in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. There is no word on what role the actor has been tasked with, but fans are excited Capaldi has gotten a new big gig for his resume.

Oh, but that’s not all. As it turns out, The Suicide Squad is also courting Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson for a cameo role, and the talks are going good for the late-night star.

So far, details about Davidson’s possible role are being kept hush, but the talks are going well. Deadline reports the small cameo would be filled between “breaks” while filming Saturday Night Live, but a deal is still being worked on.

With Capaldi on cast, the star is just one of a few to join The Suicide Squad as of late. Last week, news broke that Taika Waititi was circling a role in the film, and the pair will be joined by others like Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Flula Borg, Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, and Daniela Melchior. These newcomers will take the screen with returning talent like Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Joel Kinnaman.

For now, reports suggest the first script readings for The Suicide Squad will get underway shortly, and Gunn has been teasing fans on social media about the venture. In fact, the director took to Twitter yesterday saying he hopes to release news on the film “very soon”, and if all these recent casting announcements amount to anything, it is that The Suicide Squad is feeling better than ever.

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.