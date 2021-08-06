The Suicide Squad’s Sylvester Stallone Celebrates Having a Number One Movie Six Decades in a Row

✖

Sylvester Stallone is a huge star known for playing Rambo, Rocky, and many more iconic characters. In his latest role, Stallone voices the lovable but deadly King Shark in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The movie has been met with praise from critics and audiences alike, currently standing on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critics score and an 83% audience score. The Suicide Squad was number one at the box office upon its release, which means Stallone has now had a number one movie released every decade for the last six decades. The Hollywood Reporter reported the news, which Stallone promptly shared on Instagram.

"Thank you for making me feel like I’m on top of the world. It’s been a great career thanks to all of you! Keep punching, sly. Thank you @jamesgunn," Stallone wrote. "🙌🙌🙌," Gunn replied. The Stallone movies to hit number one over the years have been Rocky, Rambo: First Blood, Cliffhanger, Driven, The Expendables, and now The Suicide Squad. You can check out Stallone's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone)

Back in November, Stallone revealed in another Instagram post that he was cast in a secret role for The Suicide Squad, and teased that the movie was a "spectacular effort." At the time, no one knew he was playing King Shark, but he still hyped up the film in the nicest way. "I saw it and it's unbelievable, so I'm very proud to be included," he wrote. "I can't tell you anything more about it because you're going to have to wait and see that, but it's going to be well worth the wait. Anyway, keep punching and see you in the movies."

As for Stallone's other franchises, fans are still eagerly waiting for news on The Expendables 4. It's been over a year since we have heard any official updates about the fourth installment, but Stallone took to Instagram last month to give a little tease about the movie, making us hopeful that things are finally on track for the highly-anticipated action follow-up. Stallone took to the social media site to show off a ring he designed specifically for The Expendables 4.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Expendables 4. The Suicide Squad is currently playing in theatres and is available to watch on HBO Max.