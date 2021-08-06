Sylvester Stallone Teases Expendables 4 With New Photo

✖

Next month will mark seven years since The Expendables 3 was released in theatres, which means fans of the Sylvester Stallone franchise have been waiting quite a while for the long-rumored fourth movie. There have been many hints that another movie is coming, but it's been over a year since we have heard any official updates about The Expendables 4. Based on Stallone's latest Instagram post, it looks like things are finally on track for the highly-anticipated action follow-up. The actor took to the social media site yesterday to show off a ring he designed specifically for The Expendables 4.

"Just finished designing the new ring for EXPENDABLE 4 It’s a little heavy, but it’ll definitely put some muscles on your fingertips," Stallone wrote. You can check out the image in the post below:

Back in April, Stallone got our hopes up once again by sharing a throwback video of the Expendables 3 cast. "The gang like no other! Miss these guys...," Stallone captioned the post. In addition to Stallone, the video included big names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Harrison Ford, Jason Statham, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mel Gibson, and more. "The world's biggest selfie," Stallone proclaimed in the video.

While fans eagerly await more news on The Expendables 4, there is another Stallone movie fans are eager to see. The Suicide Squad is finally being released next week and will feature Stallone as the voice of King Shark. Back in November, Stallone revealed in another Instagram post that he was cast in a secret role for The Suicide Squad, and teased that the movie was a "spectacular effort." At the time, no one knew he was playing King Shark, but he still hyped up the film in the nicest way.

"I saw it and it's unbelievable, so I'm very proud to be included," Stallone wrote about The Suicide Squad. "I can't tell you anything more about it because you're going to have to wait and see that, but it's going to be well worth the wait. Anyway, keep punching and see you in the movies."

Do you think Stallone's new post means The Expendables 4 is finally going to start production? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Stay tuned for more updates on The Expendables 4. The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.