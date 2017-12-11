Things and Themes You May Have Missed on the CW Shows During the Week of December 4

This last week, the Arrowverse CW shows aired their midseason finales and went on winter break while Riverdale deepened the mystery of just exactly who is behind the Black Hood by opening up a new mystery.

But while the shows all had their own plots to push forward, there were a few themes and connections that tied the whole week and all of the shows together. There were also some outstanding moments that we can’t help but think might just have reached instant iconic status, while the Arrowverse, which gave Olicity fans their big moment by marrying Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) in the final moments of the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover, also gave a nod to fans who were less-than-happy about how that wedding went down.

All told, it was a solid week from The CW, and while it feels like such a long wait until we get most of our Arrowverse shows back in mid-January, the Riverdale midseason finale next week has us biting our nails with anticipation. There’s also still lots to look back on and enjoy from last week. Here are the things, themes, and standouts from this last week’s CW shows.

Holiday Spirit Is for Villains Too

We don’t really think about villains getting into the Christmas spirit, but this last week they at least did a good job of participating in their own way. Supergirl was arguably the most Christmas-centric episode with Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) hosting a Christmas party at her apartment as well as one of the most festive fight scenes we think we’ve ever seen. Reign (Odette Annable) made her debut on this week’s episode, which means there was a faceoff between the Worldkiller and the Girl of Steel. This standoff ended up an epic fight that crashed its way through Morgan Edge’s corporate holiday party, complete with the Kryptonians duking it out to a Christmas song soundtrack.

The Flash also got into the Christmas spirit with a small party at Joe’s (Jesse L Martin) house but the real holiday highlight of the show? Amunet Black (Katee Sackhoff) showing up at Jitters to kidnap Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) while wearing a festive Santa hat. Legends of Tomorrow also had their holiday moment, but it wasn’t exactly Christmas, though they did celebrate that, too. Instead, thanks to a significant anachronism, we got Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) impersonating the Norse god Odin, which led to a future “Odin’s Day” instead of Christmas as well as another fantastic holiday.

Beebo Day

Speaking of fantastic holidays, before the Legends found themselves having to figure out how to prevent “Odin’s Day” from becoming a reality, there was another Christmas-like holiday that a highly irregular level 12 anachronism had caused. That holiday? Beebo Day.

You see, thanks to a busted timeline and its anachronisms, the Vikings had come to worship a talking stuffed animal named Beebo, and because, in the busted timeline, the Vikings went on to conquer North America, Christmas disappeared with Beebo Day in its place. The idea not just of worshiping a bright blue talking children’s toy from the early 1990s, but that said bright blue toy would influence Christmas was just so awesome that it’s already become a fan classic, and we still want to know where we can get our own Cuddle Me Beebo, or at least a Beebo Day T-shirt.

Major Shocking Moments

If there had to be a theme for the week on the CW other than holiday shenanigans, it would probably be shocking moments. Each series had something that left fans stunned this week. On Supergirl, Kara might have been surprised to discover that she inspired the Legion of Super-Heroes, but fans were shocked by the ending of the midseason finale’s battle with Reign. Not only did Reign win, but from the look of the cliffhanger, she beat Supergirl so bad that the Girl of Steel is now fighting for her life. On The Flash, the Thinker’s nefarious plan unfolded and left fans with their jaws hanging open when the Fastest Mind Alive outmaneuvered the Flash, not only transferring his own consciousness to a healthier, heartier body, but then staging the murder of his old body and framing Barry (Grant Gustin) for his murder. The Allen men just can’t get a break when it comes to being framed for murders they didn’t commit.

On Legends, while the whole episode was one big surprise after another — young Stein! Beebo! Viking Damien Darhk! — the thing that left us stunned and still trying to process how the universe works is when Jax/Firestorm (Franz Drameh) ended up leaving the team, going home to figure out what’s next for him without Martin Stein (Victor Garber). Arrow shocked us by seeing Team Arrow completely come apart, but perhaps the most unexpected and shocking moment on the network this week belonged to Riverdale. Betty (Lili Reinhart) tried to show her support for Jughead by performing a strip tease on stage at the retirement party for Jugghead’s (Cole Sprouse) Dad F.P. Jones (Skeet Ulrich).

The Honeymoon Is Over

When “Crisis on Earth-X” closed with two weddings — the expected one of Barry Allen and Iris West as well as the surprise one of Felicity Smoak and Oliver Queen — some fans were ecstatic to see Oliver and Felicity finally tie the knot. Other fans, however, were pretty upset about how the Arrow lovebirds crashed Barry and Iris’ special moment. The repercussions of that made their way onto both The Flash and Arrow this week. On The Flash, Iris revealed that she wasn’t exactly thrilled about how Felicity inserted herself into what should have been a very special moment. After opening a gift that finally wasn’t a toaster, Iris (Candice Patton) commented that it wasn’t on the registry — and neither was Oliver and Felicity getting married during their wedding. Ouch.

And Iris wasn’t the only character in the Arrowverse who noted their displeasure at how Oliver and Felicity’s wedding went down. On Arrow, Felicity’s mom Donna (Charlotte Ross) was less than thrilled with her daughter getting married not only in a random park in Central City, but by someone not a proper rabbi. It does kind of make one wonder why Felicity didn’t just wait a couple of days, especially since she looked so happy to have both of her parents walk her in for their more formal gathering.

The Arrowverse shows, Supergirl, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow, are presently on their winter hiatus, and all except Legends of Tomorrow will return in January. Legends will return in February.

Riverdale airs Thurdays at 9/8c on The CW.