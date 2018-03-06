This Is What Usain Bolt Could Look Like In The Flash

The Flash is considered the fastest man alive within the confines of the DC Universe, but in this universe, that honor belongs to Olympian Usain Bolt. Thanks to artist BossLogic, the speedster has a costume to match his athletic gifts.

Bolt recently spoke to MTV and was asked if he would ever want to be in a superhero film. He liked the idea, at least as a cameo, and the upcoming Warner Bros. and DC Films Flash solo film seemed like a perfect fit. BossLogic took the idea and ran with it (see what just happened there?) and gifted fans with this slick black and gold Flash outfit. He posted it with the caption “Heard @usainbolt wants a cameo in The Flash movie, I hope they add him in as himself running and the Flash does some comedy within the scene”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can view the stylish image in the gallery, and it seems safe to say that fans would love to see him acknowledged in the film.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, with a screenplay by Chris Terrio, from a story by Snyder and Terrio. Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, and Ciarán Hinds.

Justice League lands in theaters on November 17, 2017, while The Flash hits theaters on March 16, 2018.

NEXT: The Flash’s Ezra Miller Talks Director Departure / Ezra Miller Explains How The Flash’s Super-Speed Is Filmed / The Flash Will Be Plenty Of Fun According To Ezra Miller / Director’s Exit From The Flash May Cause Release Delay / Director Rick Famuyiwa Leaves The Flash