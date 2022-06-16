Tim Drake: Robin Series Announced by DC

Tim Drake is finally getting his own comic series again. On Thursday, DC Comics announced the first details surrounding Tim Drake: Robin, the first solo series for the character since 2011's Red Robin. This news arrives just two days after the release of DC Pride: Tim Drake Special, a one-shot that recollected some of Tim's recent groundbreaking stories in Batman: Urban Legends, including last summer's reveal that Tim is bisexual. The new series will be written by Meghan Fitzmartin, with art from Riley Rossmo. The first issue is poised to be released on September 27th.

This kinetic, high-energy series pulls Tim center stage as a mystery over a year in the making takes shape. A new villain who's been hounding Tim from afar decides to take things up close and personal, putting Bernard and everyone else Tim cares about in peril. All that and Tim finally carves out a corner of Gotham City just for himself, and sets up shop in his very own...murder-shack-boat?

Tim Drake: Robin #1 will feature an array of variant covers celebrating Tim's various costumes from over the years. These will include a One Year Later Era variant by Jorge Jimenez, a 1:25 Debut Era variant by Sweeney Boo, a 1:50 Young Justice Era variant by Dan Mora, and a 1:100 Teen Titans Era variant by Jamal Campbell, with main cover by Ricardo López Ortiz.

As mentioned above, Tim Drake: Robin #1 is set to be released on September 27th wherever comics are sold.