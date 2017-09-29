Time Gets Remixed In ‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ Season 3 Extended Trailer

The CW has released a new, extended trailer for the forthcoming third season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

In the trailer, the team finds itself dealing with the damage done to the timestream by their decision at the end of Season Two to save the universe by traveling back in time and teaming up with a past version of themselves to defeat the Legion of Doom.

“The choice was not a good choice,” series star Brandon Routh told ComicBook.com recently. “The alternative was to live in Doomword and have Eobard Thawne running the world. So I think he goes, ‘That stinks, but let’s get back to work.’”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns on Tuesday, October 10th at 9 p.m. ET/PT following the season premiere of The Flash.