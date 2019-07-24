Titans Actor Teases Batman And Robin

Titans season 2 is coming soon, and fans will not only get the continuation of the Trigon storyline but they will also get some time with Batman and Robin it seems. As fans who watched the first season know, Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) is still Robin, but he is no longer Batman’s partner. These days that role goes to Jason Todd (Curran Walters), and the two Robins don’t have the smoothest of friendships. It seems that is only going to get more complicated in season 2, as Bruce Wayne is set to make an appearance (played by Iain Glen) and Walters recently teased the duo’s debut in the season on social media with a new photo.

The photo Walters shared shows two chairs on the set of Titans. The one on the left has Jason Todd with Robin underneath while the one on the right shows Bruce Wayne and Batman underneath. Walters added the caption “Batman & Robin” to go with it, and you can check it out below.

It remains to be seen if we’ll get Glen in an actual Batman suit, but odds are we’ll at least see him in the suit at least once throughout the season. Batman was a large presence throughout the first season of the show but didn’t actually appear until the very end, and even then it was done from angles and a distance, never really putting him in the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram Batman & Robin A post shared by Curran Walters (@curdog) on Jul 23, 2019 at 4:27pm PDT

The season referenced him quite a bit though, as Grayson constantly looked back on his time as his partner in order to move away from it. Now it seems Bruce Wayne will have a direct impact on Grayson’s world in season 2, and we can’t wait to see what happens from there.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Anna Diop (Koriand’r/Starfire), Ryan Potter (Gar Logan/Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent/Superboy), Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne), Chelsea Zhang (Ravager), Esai Morales (Deathstroke), Chella Man and (Jericho).

Titans season 2 hits later this year.