‘Titans’ and ‘Teen Titans’ Are Likely To End in April

Joining Justice League of America, Batgirl and the Birds of Prey, Super Sons, Supergirl, and Trinity, both Titans and Teen Titans seem likely to be ending in April.

The series, which were absent from DC’s May solicitations yesterday, will “roll into” the Justice League: No Justice event, per comments made by incoming Justice League writer Scott Snyder.

The notion that Titans and Teen Titans might just be taking a one-month hiatus to clear space on the schedule for the weekly No Justice event seems less likely given the confirmed cancellation of Justice League of America.

Scott Snyder’s Justice League run, launching out of No Justice, seems likely to be getting a new #1 this summer alongside Brian Michael Bendis’s Superman.

Bendis will take over Action Comics from writer Dan Jurgens and Superman from Peter J. Tomasi. Meanwhile, Superman-adjacent titles like Trinity, Supergirl, and Super Sons will end in April or May, seemingly clearing the deck for a new take on the Last Son of Krypton following Bendis’s weekly miniseries, Man of Steel, which will launch the next major Superman story arc beginning at the end of May.

Following word that Super Sons will end in May, writer Tomasi assured fans that the cancellation was not sales-related and that he still had plans for the characters.

An earlier announcement had already established that Trinity would end in April, and its absence from the May solicitations prompted Supergirl (and Justice League of America) writer Steve Orlando to confirm via Twitter that the series was finished.

It is expected that some or all of these titles will be relaunched following the events of Justice League: No Justice and Man of Steel. Julie and Shawna Benson, who were writing Batgirl & the Birds of Prey, made an announcement thanking fans for their support and promising that they were writing a DC title to be announced, which will launch during the summer.

During its run, Titans has been the de facto home of the pre-Flashpoint Wally West, who had been gone from 2011 until 2016, when he reappeared in DC Universe: Rebirth. That character will be taking part in the upcoming “Flash War” storyline. Similarly, legacy heroes Red Robin, Azrael, Black Bat, and Spoiler have been heavily featured in Detective Comics, which will get a new writer in June and which seems poised to break up the team before James Tynion IV leaves. What all of these fan-favorite ’80s and ’90s heroes will do once they have been dropped from their current monthly homes is anyone’s guess.

DC has not responded for requests for comment regarding titles missing from their May solicitations.