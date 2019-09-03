Titans Star Anna Diop Shares Amazing Image of Starfire

DC Universe welcomes back Titans for its second season in just a few more days (the season premieres on the streaming service Friday, September 6) and it isn’t just fans who are getting excited for the series’ return. Series star Anna Diop is also excited for her Starfire to come back for a second season and to help pass the time until the series premiere, Diop recently shared an incredible fan take on her portrayal of the character.

On Instagram, Diop shared an impressive piece of fan art from Argentinian digital artist Olivia Designs in which Diop is transformed into Starfire, complete with glowing eyes and starbolts. You can check it out below.

“In honor of our season 2 premiere being next week – a little fan art by this incredible artist @olivia.designsxxi,” Diop wrote.

In addition to the lovely fan art, Diop has been giving fans glimpses of herself in character as Starfire, offering Titans fans a peek at what they can expect to see from the character and her appearance in Season 2. Back in August, Diop shared short behind-the-scenes video of herself on set to commemorate hitting 200 thousand followers on Instagram. The video showed Diop’s Starfire in a purple pants and top combo with gold and green necklace, and lighter purple belt with large buckle as part of her updated look. It’s not quite a costume, but it’s closer to what one might expect for Starfire — and a far cry from the fur coat and purple dress we saw the character in most frequently during Season 1.

The first season of Titans saw Starfire go on a bit of a character evolution. Initially presented as a bit of a mystery, her true origins and mission are revealed as the season progresses. She ultimately goes from hunting Rachel/Raven to helping the other Titans help protect her, something fans hope to see more of in Season 2.

When it comes to “more” in Season 2, though, that also includes characters. New additions for Season 2 include Bruce Wayne, Krypto, and Conner — with Conner and Krypto teased in the Season 1 finale.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Anna Diop (Koriand’r/Starfire), Ryan Potter (Gar Logan/Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent/Superboy), Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne), Chelsea Zhang (Ravager), Esai Morales (Deathstroke), Chella Man and (Jericho).

You can find the official description below.

“From executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti, TITANS follows a group of young soon-to-be Super Heroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In this action-packed series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become leader of a fearless band of new heroes, including Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven and others.”

Titans Season 2 debuts Friday, September 6th on DC Universe.