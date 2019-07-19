Memorial Fund Set up for Titans Crew Member Killed in Stunt Accident

Yesterday, news broke that stunt coordinator Warren Appleby died while working on a stunt for the DC Universe series Titans. A memorial GoFundMe fund has now launched in his memory. The fund is hoping to raise money to support Appleby’s widow and two sons. Thus far, it has raised over $24,000 for the family. Here’s the funds’ own description from the GoFundMe page:

“On July 18th, our dear friend and fellow Beautycounter leader, Jennifer suddenly lost her beloved husband Warren. Warren was a loving father, husband, son, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed by Jennifer and their two boys, Logan, 6 and Wyatt, 4. Warren worked for 25 years in television and motion pictures. He died during prep work for an upcoming shoot for the second season of DC Universe TV show Titans. Many people asked how to support the family during this most difficult time. We have set this page up in response to the outpouring of support for Jennifer and her family. The funds raised will go directly to Jennifer and her boys.”

Reports say that Appleby died after being struck by a heavy object. Reportedly, the stunt involved a car flipping over. A piece of the car supposedly flew off of the vehicle while the crew was running through the stunt. The incident is said to have taken place at a test facility where the crew runs through planned stuns before taking them into production. Warner Bros. issued a statement on Appleby’s death following the accident.

“We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of our treasured colleague, special effects coordinator Warren Appleby, after an accident which occurred at a special effects facility during the preparation and testing for an upcoming shoot. Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures. The executive producers, along with everyone, in the Titans family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC UNIVERSE, wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren’s family and friends at this most difficult time.”

Production on the second season of Titans, which films in Toronto, will shut down for two days following the accident. The Canadian Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.

Titans is one of the debut original series of the DC Universe streaming service. The second season of Titans will again stream on DC Universe but still does not have a premiere date.