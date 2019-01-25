‘Titans’ Season 2 Casting Call Teases Deathstroke’s Son

DC Universe’s Titans could be expanding its roster in an interesting way in Season 2.

A new casting description has surfaced on the Facebook page for Rochester/Finger Lakes Film Commission, which calls for a deaf or hard of hearing actor to appear in the show’s second season. While the description doesn’t mention a comic-accurate name, many have begun to speculate that it’s in reference to Joe Wilson/Jericho. You can check it out below.

“LOOKING FOR DEAF ACTORS! “I’m the Casting Associate on season 2 of the DC superhero series TITANS, and we recently released the below breakdown. Because of the context of the role, we would really like to look for actors who are deaf or hard of hearing, and are fluent in ASL. If you know of any current or former students who might fit the below description, please send them my way, or have them send their contact/rep info to my email. Thanks!

ROLE: Male, 21-24, Mixed Latino or Mixed Asian. As a young boy, Max was a kind-hearted soul who never measured up to the expectations of his domineering military father. Bullied by his peers, he retreated even further inward. He’s a misfit who’s always longed for acceptance and love, but never found it, always suffering betrayal by those he dared to believe in most. As a result, he’s grown into a young man who now longs to inflict pain on all those who have caused him pain… 7/13 SERIES REGULAR… PLEASE ALSO SUBMIT ACTORS WHO ARE DEAF OR HARD OF HEARING, AND NOTE ANY ACTORS WHO ARE FLUENT IN ASL.”

The reference to a “domineering military father”, as well as the fact that the role is looking for deaf or hard of hearing actors, certainly seems to hint at Jericho being who the casting description is a reference to. In the comics, Jericho is the son of Slade Wilson/Deathstroke, and is ultimately rendered mute by a series of traumatic events.

The character has appeared sporadically throughout the past two seasons of Arrow, as an assassin who largely goes by the name of Kane Wolfman. With all of that in mind, some die-hard Jericho fans will surely be happy to see that a more comic-accurate portrayal could be headed to Titans.

Of course, the possibility of Jericho’s arrival will make some speculate about Deathstroke’s role, as the character has had a one-of-a-kind relationship with the Teen Titans in the comics. As has been confirmed several times, the show will introduce Deathstroke at some point, and will pave new ground with him in the process.

