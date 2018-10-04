‘Titans’ Has Plans for at Least Three Seasons

DC Universe’s Titans made its world premiere at New York Comic Con tonight and while fans eagerly await the first season’s large scale debut on the streaming service later this month, executive producer Akiva Goldsman says the show has plans for at least three seasons.

Speaking with ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con, Goldsman explained how, when planning Titans early on, they discussed not just the first season, but the first three.

“In early days we kind of grossly discussed the first three season just in very large blocks and obviously with serialized television what’s great these days is you can do set ups and pay offs at least within the season and there are also some that we hope will be able to pay off next season,” Goldsman said.

The first “R-rated” mainstream superhero series, Titans brings a group of popular DC Comics characters from the world of animated series to live-action for the first time. It makes for a more mature take on the characters, something that series producer Geoff Johns said allowed them to push the envelope a bit with language and violence.

“It was an opportunity do less of a conventional procedural show and more of a 12-hour movie,” Johns said. “We could focus in more on character and push the envelope, in terms of content.”

The first live-action TV series on the new DC Universe streaming service, Titans will stream on Netflix in international markets so that audiences around the world will be able to see the series as DC Universe is available only to domestic users. Titans will be the second DC series from WBTV, after The CW’s Black Lightning, to get international distribution from Netflix.

Titans will star Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Robin, Teagan Croft as Raven, Anna Diop as Starfire, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Alan Ritchson as Hawk, and Minka Kelly as Dove. Other cast members will include Lindsey Gort, April Bowlby, Jale Michaels, Dwain Murphy, Seamus Dever, and Bruno Bichir. The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman.

Following the panel this weekend, the first episode of Titans will premiere on DC Universe on October 12. Rather than releasing the entire season at once, like the Marvel shows on Netflix, DC Universe will unveil a new episode of Titans each week.