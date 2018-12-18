New ‘Titans’ Episode Confirms Existence of Justice League

While DC Universe’s live-action Titans series has teased the existence of an entire roster of popular characters waiting off screen, there has been little confirmation of them outside of Batman and Joker. In today’s new episode however, things just became official.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of Titans. Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the very beginning of the new episode of Titans, which is titled “Donna Troy,” a young Dick Grayson is seen walking through Wayne Manor. He sneaks up on a person in what’s supposed to be an empty room, only to learn that it’s Donna Troy, better known as Wonder Girl, the sidekick to Wonder Woman. The two are clearly friends and Dick asks Donna what she’s doing in Gotham City.

This is where things get really interesting. Donna says that she came to Gotham with Diana (Wonder Woman), who was attending a “Justice League thing” at Wayne Manor. She didn’t mention any other members of the League who were in attendance, but did say that they were working on figuring out how to stop the Joker once and for all.

Does this mean we will see the Justice League characters on Titans at some point? Probably not, but it does leave the opportunity open at some point in the future if the creators choose to do so.

What we will see in future episodes of Titans however, is Donna Troy’s Wonder Girl suit. During an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, actress Conor Leslie said that she would be donning the classic costume at some point down the line.

“I will say that you will definitely see Wonder Girl peek through,” Leslie told us. “You will see elements of her come out. We’re seeing Donna in her photographer gear. Dick [Grayson] didn’t show up and she wasn’t wearing her suit all of the sudden. I think fans are going to want to know when we’ll see little peeks of Wonder Girl, and we will see it in the next episode — and some of her accessories.”

Do you think we’ll ever see the Justice League in future episodes of Titans? Let us know in the comments!

New episodes of Titans debut every Friday on DC Universe.