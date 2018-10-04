‘Titans’ to Stream on Netflix Internationally

DC Televisions’ Titans are set to go global with the help of Netflix.

Netflix and Warner Bros. have signed a deal that will see Netflix carrying the live-action superhero drama Titans in international markets.

Netflix will carry Titans in markets outside of the United States, where the series will debut on the DC Universe streaming platform, and China, where Netflix is not available.

The deal is similar to previous co-licensing deals Netflix has struck with other content providers such as CBS All Access for the international streaming rights to Star Trek: Discovery. Netflix previously co-licensed Black Lightning from Warner Bros. Television.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites as Robin, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Minka Kelly as Dove, and Alan Ritchson as Hawk. The series is executive produced by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti via Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television. The series is set for 11 episodes in its first season.

Titans is also headed to New York Comic Con this weekend, where it will host its world premiere and a question and answer session between fans and the show’s cast and executive producers.

“Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

According to Thwaites, the camaraderie between the heroes extends as well to the stars who play them.

“My favorite scenes [were] fighting [alongside] those guys because, one, I feel like the actors that were cast were all brilliant and lovely to work with, and we all got along really well,” Thwaites said. “But also, the scenes were quite difficult and [we had] night shoots in the winter in the snow, so I feel like that camaraderie just in the actors alone hopefully transfers to the TV.”

Titans premieres on DC Universe on Oct. 12th.