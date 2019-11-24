Titans Promo Photos Reveal Our Best Look at Nightwing Yet

Nightwing is almost here Titans fans, and the wait looks like it will be worth it. People have been calling for Dick Grayson to don his more grown-up look for the majority of the run. Now the next episode will deliver what the fans want and now everyone has gotten their best look at the suit yet. Reddit has the clearest quality promo images of Brenton Thwaites inside the costume. There’s been a ton of talk on the Internet this week about how pleased people are with the rendition. Also, fans have already started to dissect how nice the character’s butt will look in that suit. (For those interested, we have extensive coverage of that glorious posterior here on Comicbook.com) But, even now, some people won’t be satisfied until they see the costume in motion so now all that’s left is to wait.

Titans showrunner Greg Walker talked with Comicbook.com about Dick Grayson’s journey to this new identity. He discussed how everything has been leading up to this moment for the younger hero. “It’s in the shadows, so stay tuned if you really want Nightwing information this season, I think you’ll be satisfied by the end of the year,” Walker began.

Brenton Thwaites is the man behind the mask and he spoke with us about the big change. He thinks that the new threads will really help him with the physical demands of Titans.

“It’s easier to move in, it’s more flexible, it’s more imposing, and I think that adds to the kind of the feeling that I have when I put it on, which transforms to my character, which is assuming his confidence, and leadership, and strengths. It feels imposing, and that’s all I could ask for from a suit,” Thwaites added.

He continued, “I find the Nightwing costume is easier to get into character, for sure. The Robin one, maybe because there was so many pieces, so many elements of it, you kind of get covered up too much emotionally. I don’t know if that’s … Yeah, I don’t know. Maybe we should try and analyze this, but the Nightwing costume, although it does cover me up, it feels quite revealing, and I think that’s a good thing for Dick Grayson in that point of the story is that he’s found who he is and he’s revealing himself to people.”

New episodes of Titans premiere on Fridays on the DC Universe streaming service.