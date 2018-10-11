DC

'Titans' First Reactions Released Online

DC Comics has some big plans for their first live-action series on DC Universe, but ultimately the […]

By

DC Comics has some big plans for their first live-action series on DC Universe, but ultimately the fans are going to determine the success of Titans.

Now that New York Comic Con has begun, some lucky attendees were treated to the series premiere of the superhero series focusing on Robin, Starfire, Raven, and Beast Boy. So, what are they saying about the show?

You can expect to read our review of Titans tomorrow, but fans have started posting their thoughts on the first two episodes of the series online.

It seems Warner Bros. is confident the series will be a hit, as it’s already received a second season order on DC Universe. Executive producer Akiva Goldsman spoke with ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con where he revealed they have big plans for the future.

“In early days we kind of grossly discussed the first three season just in very large blocks and obviously with serialized television what’s great these days is you can do set ups and pay offs at least within the season and there are also some that we hope will be able to pay off next season,” Goldsman said.

Series producer Geoff Johns has spoken at length about the freedom Titans has, afforded by its home on DC Universe.

“It was an opportunity do less of a conventional procedural show and more of a 12-hour movie,” Johns said. “We could focus in more on character and push the envelope, in terms of content.”

The series will premiere on DC Universe on October 12th, but is it something to get excited about? Here’s what people who saw the episodes are saying about Titans:

