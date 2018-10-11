‘Titans’ First Reactions Released Online

DC Comics has some big plans for their first live-action series on DC Universe, but ultimately the fans are going to determine the success of Titans.

Now that New York Comic Con has begun, some lucky attendees were treated to the series premiere of the superhero series focusing on Robin, Starfire, Raven, and Beast Boy. So, what are they saying about the show?

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can expect to read our review of Titans tomorrow, but fans have started posting their thoughts on the first two episodes of the series online.

It seems Warner Bros. is confident the series will be a hit, as it’s already received a second season order on DC Universe. Executive producer Akiva Goldsman spoke with ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con where he revealed they have big plans for the future.

“In early days we kind of grossly discussed the first three season just in very large blocks and obviously with serialized television what’s great these days is you can do set ups and pay offs at least within the season and there are also some that we hope will be able to pay off next season,” Goldsman said.

Series producer Geoff Johns has spoken at length about the freedom Titans has, afforded by its home on DC Universe.

“It was an opportunity do less of a conventional procedural show and more of a 12-hour movie,” Johns said. “We could focus in more on character and push the envelope, in terms of content.”

The series will premiere on DC Universe on October 12th, but is it something to get excited about? Here’s what people who saw the episodes are saying about Titans:

‘Titans’ grabs your attention

Yooo what a way to start #NYCC. #Titans is seriously next level. We got to see the first two episodes and damn, DCs got this ??‍♀️ You had my curiosity, NOW YOU GOT MY ATTENTION pic.twitter.com/LCemaL2opX — Lola Dreambomb (@Lola_Dreambomb) October 4, 2018

The crowd ate it up!

First two episodes of #Titans just got a very warm reception at #NYCC. I will have in depth (but spoiler free!) thoughts on @DenofGeekUS tomorrow! — Mike Cecchini (@wayoutstuff) October 4, 2018

Get ready for those Starfire and Robin ships

DC’s #Titans is an awesome surprise. The first two episodes really set up something exciting and unique. The chemistry works amongst all the actors. Starfire and Robin are standouts #NYCC — Ant? (@AnAntLife) October 4, 2018

Classic fans won’t be disappointed

#Titans totally worth watching. @DCUTitans has done a fantastic job at breaking the mold and giving us something new but sticking to some classic content! — BigZ (@BigZunnin) October 4, 2018

Better than a Marvel show?

Ya after this Doom Patrol talk I should probably say something about #Titans itself huh?



I like it! It’s bloody and dark, but the tone is more cohesive than some Marvel shows. There’s humor & horror, and “fuck Batman” carries emotional weight in context https://t.co/34cjeKfBvx — Christian Holub (@cmholub) October 4, 2018

Stuck in the ’80s

Yo so what I will say rn is #Titans ain’t like anything else. Starfire is stuck in the 80s, but I low key sort of fuck with the 80s?‍♀️ — autumn noel kelly @NYCC (@autumnnoelkelly) October 4, 2018

Do the booty scooty…

The below GIF is an accurate representation of me after seeing the #WorldPremiere of @DCUTitans. You will NOT be disappointed!!!!!!!!!!! #Titans pic.twitter.com/GYfAQOus8T — Ben Zander (@ZanderMander95) October 4, 2018

[Expletive Deleted]

Starfire being the best/break out character in #Titans after all the hell motherfckers have put Anna through over the past year is just… glorious. eat a dick, uglies! pic.twitter.com/vXBPimI3x0 — brianna. (@notevenloaded) October 3, 2018

We need MORE!

Had the opportunity to see the first 2 episodes of @DCUTitans tonight at #NYCC18 and loved it. Grayson and Raven are phenomenal. Can’t wait to see the rest. #titanspremiere #titans pic.twitter.com/wp9jpN0iiF — Jason Gunning (@jasonmgunning) October 4, 2018

Some people just want the freebies…