Titans Writer Teases Jason Todd's "Frightening" Evolution Into Red Hood

✖

One writer for HBO Max’s Titans is teasing Jason Todd’s “frightening” evolution into the Red Hood. Season 3 is almost here and people are really excited to see the Robin become his more ruthless incarnation. Curran Walters has been teasing this development for a while now. But, this week the streaming service actually gave fans a first look at the new suit this week. Responses to the lenses and helmet on social media has been mixed. However, that hasn’t dampened the response of the larger fanbase. They’re all amped at the prospect of some more Titans on HBO Max. Red Hood won’t be the only surprise in the upcoming salvo of episodes. People will have too tune in when things get started to see more.

A fan named Simeone Miller asked how Curran’s development had progressed in one word, and the writer said it was simply “frightening.”

Walters had a conversation with Comicbook.com last year about the looming costume change. Back then, the vigilante seemed like an inevitable conclusion, and now it’s a reality.

"I wasn't that too crazy into comics," he told us. "I knew, of course, of Batman and Robin and all the other crazy famous characters. But as soon as I booked the role, I went out to the local comic book stores, and I got everything I could find on Jason's story, obviously to get kind of a feel for where the future of the character goes, if it goes that way. I watched the movie. I read all the comic books, and I got a feel for the character and where I needed to take it when I got on screen.”

"You know, on the day, you have all this pressure of booking a comic book role, especially since the character's been around for so long,” Walters said. “You feel a sort of pressure on you, but I just did my best, and I think I nailed the role, and all the fans are pretty happy with it. And one thing about the character too is like, I felt like in a way I did have to act, but I didn't. It's all how I am in person. I'm very energetic. I'm very just all over the place. So, half of it was like, 'Hey, that's just me' and half of it was, 'Oh, I got to act,' so. It was definitely awesome."

Are you stoked for Red Hood? Let us know down in the comments below!