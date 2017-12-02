‘Titans’: New Look At Brenton Thwaites As Robin

Not long after receiving our first look at Brenton Thwaites as Robin in Titans, the actor has released a second look as he gears up to film his first fight scene as the character.

Thwaites revealed the new look on his Instagram account.

“Here we go!!!” Thwaites wrote. “First fight scene with my R. Kicking ass in a downtown Gotham alleyway. #robinrevealed #titans.”

Thwaites will be playing Dick Grayson, Batman’s original sidekick who went on to lead the Titans and eventually step out of his mentor’s shadow by taking on the new persona of Nightwing.

“Dick Grayson is one of the most important and iconic heroes in the DC universe, and it wasn’t easy to find him but we have,” DC Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns said. “Brenton has the emotional depth, heart, danger and physical presence of Batman’s former protege and the Titans’ future leader. We’re extremely lucky he’s chosen to bring his talents to this project and this character.”

Dick’s status as Robin rather than Nightwing in the Titans series raises some questions about the series. It could be that Dick will be Robin only in flashbacks or early on in the season. On the other hand, the series could take inspiration from the early issues of New Teen Titans and have Dick as Robin for the first season or so before graduating up to his Nightwing persona.

The Robin costume was designed by Laura Jean Shannon, whose has also worked on Black Lightning, Iron Man and The Jungle Book.

Thwaites as Dick Grayson will be joined by Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Recurring guest stars include Alan Ritchson as Hawk, Minka Kelly as Dove, and Lindsey Gort as Amy Rohrbach, Dick Grayson’s partner on the police force.

Titans is developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geof Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter. Johns and Berlanti will co-write the show’s pilot.

Titans is expected to debut in 2018 on Warner Bros.’ new DC Comics streaming service.