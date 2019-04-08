‘Titans’ Season 2: Curran Walters Teases New Robin Costume

Titans actor Curran Walters is taking on a new costume in the next season of Titans — but is he upgrading his existing Robin duds, or moving on to become The Red Hood already? Walters shared a glimpse at his new look on Instagram, and immediately got fans wondering what was up with the almost-all-black color scheme. There is a sliver of red visible, but given that Walters’s character (Jason Todd) would eventually become the antihero The Red Hood (with a black costume and a red bat emblem on his chest), fans will have to see what the new suit looks like before they completely accept the idea that it’s just an updated Robin uniform. You can check it out below to judge for yourself.

Earlier today, we got the news that DC Universe’s Titans had upgraded actor Walters from a recurring role to a series regular ahead of season 2’s debut. Warner Bros. Television confirmed the status change to Comicbook.com, after previous rumors that Walters’ character of Robin (aka Jason Todd) was getting a bigger role in the show. The character, whom comic book fans have long waited to see appear in live-action, was a fan-favorite breakout in the show’s first season. Walters had been hinting at something big happening with his Jason Todd character, dropping teases on social media that he was putting in some serious work to prep for season 2 — and now fans know why.

The last time audiences saw (the real) Jason Todd, he was working with Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) to solve the mystery of the Haly’s Circus slayings, which were tied to Dick’s past. Jason made his big Titans entrance by saving Dick from a security team’s ambush at Dr. Adamson’s home, and the pair of Robins went on to track down the serial killer murdering Dick’s circus family until they discovered that the killer was Nick Zucco, aka “The Melting Man,” who was using acid to kill the Haly’s members as revenge against Dick for allowing his father and family to die. After stopping Zucco, Jason went a step too far, brutally beating the cops who had come to arrest Zucco. That left him and Dick on the outs not only with law enforcement — but with each other, since the original Robin didn’t approve of how his cocky, angry, successor handled himself in the streets. Jason would later appear in an extended fantasy sequence in the season one finale.

View this post on Instagram ICANBEYOURHEROBABY A post shared by Curran Walters (@curdog) on Mar 31, 2019 at 2:24pm PDT

Titans season 2 will premiere in Fall 2019 (no specific date has yet been announced). Recent casting announcements have unveiled an exciting slate of characters for season 2, including Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent (aka Superboy); Esai Morales as Slade Wilson (aka Deathstroke); Chella Man as Joseph Wilson (aka Jericho) and Chelsea Zhang as Rose Wilson (aka the Ravager).

