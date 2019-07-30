Minka Kelly Teases Dove For Titans Season 2

Minka Kelly looks suited up and ready for action as Dove in the upcoming second season of Titans on DC Universe. Kelly shared a photo to social media of herself in her costume. Take a look below.

Kelly’s Dove is one half of the crimefighting duo known as Hawk & Dove. While she and her partner play roles in Titans, for now, she’d be honored to see them fly off for a spinoff series. “Don’t make me answer that right here, right now!” Kelly told ComicBook.com when the question about a spinoff took her by surprise. “I love being a part of the Titans, but to have a spinoff would be a huge honor. If that’s what the fans want, I would be honored, of course. I think Alan [Ritchson] and I would kill it.”

Ritchson plays Hawk, Dove’s partner. The actor had previously admitted that he’d enjoy a spinoff as well, though somewhat begrudgingly given the complex nature of getting into and out of Hawk’s superhero costume. “I think with a happy reluctance, I’d happily say yes,” Ritchson said. “It’s a lot of abuse on the body and a lot of days not peeing. I think I would do it, I’d take one for the team.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Robin, Teagan Croft as Raven, Anna Diop as Starfire, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Alan Ritchson as Hawk, and Minka Kelly as Dove. Other cast members will include Lindsey Gort, April Bowlby, Jale Michaels, Dwain Murphy, Seamus Dever, and Bruno Bichir. The second season will introduce several new characters from the DC Universe, including Superboy (Joshua Orpin), Deathstroke (Esai Morales), Jericho (Chella Man), Ravager (Chelsea Zhang), and Mercy Graves (Natalie Gumede).

“Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Are you excited about Titans Season 2 on DC Universe? Let us know in the comments. The show’s first season is now streaming. The second season debuts on September 6th.