Titans Season 2 Reveals First Look at Aqualad and Deathstroke

Titans‘ sophomore season is still a ways away from debuting, but the first look at two of the show’s most highly-anticipated characters. Footage from the show’s second season appears to have screened during DC Universe’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, which provided the first looks at Deathstroke (Esai Morales) and Aqualad (Drew Van Acker).

The second season will follow the ongoing adventures of Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), Starfire (Anna Diop), Raven (Tegan Croft), and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), and will directly continue the events of Season 1.

“We’re cannibalizing some of the stuff from Episode 12 [for the premiere].” showrunner Greg Walker explained at the end of Season 1. “We thought it was such a good cliffhanger at the end of 11, and we wanted to go for an even bigger, better Season 2 opener. We had a big idea, and our friends at DC bought it.”

“It’s really fun to be able to you know where we’re going to go with it,” Walker added. “We’re going to also use [the Season 2 premiere] to launch a new villain, and because Trigon’s role in canon is so huge, we felt like we really needed to give him a really big episode, the kind you can launch a season with.”

This time around, the show will introduce quite a lot of new characters into their orbit, which also includes Superboy (Joshua Orpin), Jericho (Chella Man), Ravager (Chelsea Zhang), and Mercy Graves (Natalie Gumede). Jason Todd (Curran Walters), Donna Troy (Connor Leslie), Hawk (Alan Ritchson), and Dove (Minka Kelly) will also be returning.

And of course, there’s the Batman (Iain Glen) of it all to deal with.

Titans Season 2 will debut on September 6th on DC Universe.