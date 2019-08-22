Titans Season 2 Synopsis Teases Titans Tower, Team Reunion, and Deathstroke

The flagship series of DC Universe is set to return to the streaming service in just a few short weeks, so fans should be bracing themselves for Season 2 of Titans. The new series will pick up after the cliffhanger ending where Dick Grayson succumbed to the dark influence of Trigon, forcing the young Rachel Roth to come to terns with her legacy as the daughter of a demon.

But it looks like the heroes will overcome that threat and come together to finally form the superteam fans have been waiting to see — all while an old enemy waits in the wings to strike. This will cause an older version of the team to reunite alongside some new blood, which will include Conner Kent AKA Superboy who was teased at the end of Season 1.

Check out the synopsis for Titans Season 2 below:

“In the groundbreaking first season, Dick meets Rachel Roth aka Raven, a young girl with special abilities brought on by a mysterious darkness inside of her that she struggles to control, and together, they find themselves embroiled in a conspiracy to bring about Hell on Earth. Joined by the mysterious Kory Anders aka Starfire and lovable Gar Logan aka Beast Boy, these lost and disparate individuals become a surrogate family to one another and a team of heroes for the world.”

“In season two, following the aftermath of their encounter with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision in their new home at Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to hone their hero abilities and work together as a team. They are joined by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. Although these original Titans attempt to transition into a regular life, when old enemies resurface everyone must come together to take care of unfinished business. And as this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the arrival of Deathstroke, brings to light the sins of the old Titans which threaten to tear this new Titans family apart once more.”

The first season had to manage the introduction of many of these characters while also setting up the spinoff series Doom Patrol, but now that they’re unencumbered it looks like Titans Season 2 will hit the ground running. It will be exciting to see the new direction taken in the upcoming episodes as they incorporate more heroes from the comics.

Titans Season 2 premieres on DC Universe on September 6th.