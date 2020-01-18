Titans Season 3 Reportedly Adding Barbara Gordon as Oracle

The second season of DC Universe‘s Titans concluded last month and already we’re starting to get a bit of information about the series’ third season, including a report that Titans will add Barbara Gordon as Oracle in what Discussing Film describes as a major recurring role. If the reports are true, the addition of Oracle marks the latest member of the Bat Family to appear in the series.

Barbara Gordon made her comics debut as Batgirl in Detective Comics #359 in 1967, but it’s not the Batgirl version of the character that is said to be coming to Titans. Instead, the series will see Barbara in her Oracle role. In comics, Barbara was paralyzed by the Joker in Alan Moore’s Batman: The Killing Joke. The character later went on to become the computer expert Oracle who then became part of the Birds of Prey team. With Titans reportedly bringing Oracle into the series, it’s noted that casting for the Titans role is seeking to find an actress who uses a wheelchair to portray the character.

Titans season three is set to hit DC Universe in the fall. The season is expected to deal with the fallout of Donna Troy’s (Conor Leslie) death at the end of season two. The season will also likely see the team take on a new threat in season three: Komand’r, AKA Blackfire, who made her debut in season 2. Damaris Lewis is set to be a series regular in the third season of Titans, with the character sticking around to haunt her sister Starfire (Anna Diop).

Blackfire was introduced late in the second season when she took over the body of Starfire’s guard Faddei in an attempt to trap her sister on Earth, as she had just pulled a coup and taken over the ruling class on Tamaran. Now that she’s in control, she’s likely trying to stop Starfire from attempting to thwart her rule. The series finale shown that she uses similar technology to take over an unsuspecting mother, controlling that person’s body in what will likely be an attack on the Titans.

“My favorite part about Blackfire is that I get to play someone who doesn’t fit in. And I say that because, especially looking at the world right now, I think a lot of people are waking up to the fact that they don’t necessarily fit in,” Lewis previously told ComicBook.com. “And I always say legends don’t fit in, good and bad, legends never fit in. Anybody whose name you know, you know because they don’t fit in. So playing someone who, even though it wasn’t the nicest decision, obviously, playing someone who recognized that she didn’t fit in and recognized that she wouldn’t be comfortable with the way things were, was really appealing to me and an honor to be able to portray that with empathy and really getting down to the root of the kind of beauty of being different and just being honored to play someone who’s just so different.”

The first two seasons of Titans are now streaming on DC Universe.