After an extensive wait due to a few factors, the third season of Titans has arrived and premiered on its new home. The former DC Universe original series now lives on HBO Max and the first three episodes of season three are now available fore streaming on the platform. The first of these episodes is titled "Barbara Gordon," marking the introduction of Savannah Welch as the fan-favorite DC character, who takes on the role of police commissioner in Gotham City. Titans' second episode of season three is aptly titled "Red Hood," seemingly the introduction of that character; while episode 3.03 is titled "Hank & Dove."

Though only 11 critical reviews have been submitted for Titans season three to Rotten Tomatoes, the series does have a perfect 100% score on the platform. ComicBook.com's own Matt Aguilar gave the series a 4 out of 5, writing in part: "If you didn't like Titans' slightly darker and more mature approach to the DC world, Season 3 isn't going to suddenly make you a fan. It does a far better job of balancing the heavier subject matter with lighthearted moments, but things still get pretty dark, and our heroes fight their own flaws and inner conflicts as much as they do outside threats. Still, that's why we've become so attached to this crew, so it works both ways."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson aka Nightwing, Anna Diop as Kory Anders aka Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth aka Raven, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan aka Beast Boy, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl, Curran Walters as Jason Todd aka Red Hood, Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent aka Superboy, with Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall aka Hawk, and Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger aka Dove. Newcomers this season include Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon, Damaris Lewis as Blackfire, Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake aka another Robin, and Vincent Kartheiser as Dr. Jonathan Crane (aka Scarecrow)

"It’s the best season yet, and I’m not using hyperbole," Ritchson previously told Collider. "Show shows are very big, and this is one of those shows that’s very big. It’s a huge cast. It’s a huge property. There are a million different ways to tell the story and it sometimes takes a season or two to figure out who to focus on and what exactly is driving this thing. They’ve done a really good job. All of the seasons have been good, but there’s an excellence to this because everybody has figured out what we wanna focus on and who we wanna tell the story through. It’s just a little more focused than it has been, and it’s working really well. It’s the best season yet, by far."

The first two seasons of Titans are streaming now on HBO Max.