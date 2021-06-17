✖

A new era for the Titans has officially begun. On Thursday, HBO Max debuted the first trailer for the upcoming third season of the DC Comics-inspired series, which will be moving to the streamer after previously debuting on DC Universe. The trailer provides a look at what exactly is in store for the season's ensemble, which is expected to include the introduction of Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch), Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo), and Scarecrow (Vincent Kartheiser). And of course, the season is set to see the proper debut of Jason Todd as Red Hood (Curran Walters).

"This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically," showrunner Greg Walker explained at DC FanDome last year. "I that the world that we live in right now. Especially the way the Titans can be, we kind of beat ourselves up for our past sins. It’s nice to be liberated. We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go. It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Anna Diop (Koriand'r/Starfire), Ryan Potter (Gar Logan/Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent/Superboy), Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne), Chelsea Zhang (Ravager), Esai Morales (Deathstroke), and Chella Man (Jericho).

"It’s the best season yet, and I’m not using hyperbole," Ritchson explained in an interview earlier this year. "Show shows are very big, and this is one of those shows that’s very big. It’s a huge cast. It’s a huge property. There are a million different ways to tell the story and it sometimes takes a season or two to figure out who to focus on and what exactly is driving this thing. They’ve done a really good job. All of the seasons have been good, but there’s an excellence to this because everybody has figured out what we wanna focus on and who we wanna tell the story through. It’s just a little more focused than it has been, and it’s working really well. It’s the best season yet, by far."

Season 3 of Titans is set to debut on HBO Max in August.