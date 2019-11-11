Titans Renewed for Season 3 on DC Universe

Titans is coming back for a third season. DC Universe and Warner Bros. Television announced today that it has renewed the streaming series based on DC Comics’ Teen Titans. The new season will debut in fall 2020. Titans premiered in 2018 as the first DC Universe Original Series. It’s in the midst of its second season on DC Universe. The series chronicles the adventures of young heroes Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), Rachel Roth aka Raven (Teagan Croft), Kory Anders aka Starfire (Anna Diop), Gar Logan aka Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), Hank Hall (Alan Ritchson) and Dawn Granger (Minka Kelly) aka Hawk and Dove, Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl ( Conor Leslie) and Jason Todd aka Robin (Curran Walters). In the show’s second season, the heroes are learning to work as a team while facing off against the deadly assassin Deathstroke (Esai Morales).

Speaking to ComicBook.com in October, Brenton Thwaites compared the small, intimate stories of the show’s first season to the sprawling saga of season two. “There are parts of both which I really enjoy. However, I feel like, without each other, they wouldn’t succeed,” Thwaites said. “The more introspective character development that we have in season two lead to major discoveries and developments in fighting Deathstroke, and in supporting the notion of these big set pieces and big fights scenes. I think it’s important that when these characters come together and ultimately fight Deathstroke, it’s imperative to know their journeys, where they’ve been.

“I think the challenge in having a cast of 15 or 16 superheroes is in fulfilling everyone’s individual journey. So, unfortunately, on this season, we haven’t really had the chance to really delve into any singular character’s long-form character journey. But on the plus side of that, it’s been a great way to show how … members of a family can support each other and ultimately defeat evil.”

Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.

All season one episodes of Titans are available now for streaming. New episodes of Titans become available on Fridays on DC Universe.