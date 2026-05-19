Cartoon Network Revival Recasts Main Star

Cartoon Network has been riding high recently, thanks to bringing back the likes of Mordecai and Rigby with the long-awaited spin-off/sequel/prequel series, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes. Not to be outdone, the Warner Bros cable network is aiming to expand on its beloved properties by creating another revival this summer. That’s right, Adventure Time is making a comeback next month, focusing on the earlier adventures of Finn and Jake before they met their end, and handed off the baton to Fionna and Cake. Surprisingly enough, while quite a few cast members are returning to the show, one main character will be quite different this time around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adventure Time: Side Quests is a brand-new series that will take viewers to the earlier years of Finn and Jake, focusing on far more self-contained adventures for each episode rather than an overarching story. Throughout the franchise, Finn has been voiced by actor Jeremy Shada, but for the upcoming revival, newcomer Sasha Knight is taking over the role for a younger take on the human protagonist. Knight is no stranger to the world of voice acting, previously having had major roles in Kingdom Hearts III, My Little Pony, Eureka!, and The Santa Clauses. An official reason behind the recast hasn’t been revealed, but considering we’ll be following a younger Finn, it makes sense to shake things up.

Adventure Time’s Big Comeback

Courtesy of Hulu / Cartoon Network Studios

While Side Quests is flipping the script on Finn, fans can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to the other returning cast members of Adventure Time. Specifically, the likes of Jake The Dog, The Ice King, Princess Bubblegum, Marceline The Vampire Queen, and BMO will all be played by their original actors in John DiMaggio, Tom Kenny, Hynden Welch, Olivia Olsen, and Niki Yang respectively. Ironically enough, this might not mean that Jeremy Shada will be gone from the franchise entirely. In Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake, the spin-off has found ways to bring back an adult Finn into the mix, with the older Shada reprising the role.

For those who might have missed the news on Adventure Time: Side Quests, the prequel series will land on Disney+ and Hulu on June 29th. This makes for a surprising change when it comes to the Land of Oooo as, typically, many of the series have landed on HBO Max in the past. Hulu has seen big success with Cartoon Network revivals recently, as last year’s The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball became a major hit for the streaming service. Gumball’s long-awaited comeback wasn’t just one of the biggest animated revivals for the platform; it actually managed to overtake King of the Hill’s big return via its fourteenth season. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see if Finn and Jake’s big comeback next month will manage to overtake Gumball and Hank Hill’s revivals.

What do you think of the big change that is coming to the Land of Oooo? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!