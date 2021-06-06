Titans Season 3 Set Photo Reveals New Raven Costume

✖

Some new set photos from Titans Season 3 show off Raven’s new look. Rachel Roth and her teammates have had some different costumes over the course of the DC Comics show. But, Tegan Croft is inching closer to the comics this season. It looks like we’re getting a slightly more adult take on her signature look, but it’s undeniably Raven. August can’t get here quickly enough for fans of the HBO Max show. Some surprises have already been teased. Do Wayne Manor or new villains sound like a good time? Well, you’re going to have to tune into the streaming platform later this summer for more. Check out the images down below from @jlconcepts, and a cool look at Damaris Lewis’ Blackfire costume too.

Things are poised to be a bit different on Titans this season. Showrunner Greg Walker actually spoke about some of the small details surrounding the team earlier this year.

“This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically,” Walker revealed. “I that the world that we live in right now. Especially the way the Titans can be, we kind of beat ourselves up for our past sins. It’s nice to be liberated. We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go. It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively.”

You can find the official description for Titans below.

"In this action-packed, live-action series, Dick Grayson, aka the former Robin (series star BRENTON THWAITES), emerges from the shadows to lead a band of new heroes – including Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and others. DC UNIVERSE’s first original series follows this group of young heroes as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the iconic Teen Titans franchise.”

“In the groundbreaking first season, Dick meets Rachel Roth aka Raven (series star TEAGAN CROFT), a young girl with special abilities brought on by a mysterious darkness inside of her that she struggles to control, and together, they find themselves embroiled in a conspiracy to bring about Hell on Earth. Joined by the mysterious Kory Anders aka Starfire (series star ANNA DIOP) and loveable Gar Logan aka Beast Boy (series star RYAN POTTER), these lost and disparate individuals become a surrogate family to one another and a team of heroes for the world."

