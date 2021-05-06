Titans Season 3 Set Photos Reveal Iconic Batman Location

✖

Production on Season 3 of Titans continues in Canada and thanks to new behind-the-scenes photos, we're getting a first look at an iconic Batman location. Shared online, the photos reveal the series' infamous Arkham Asylum. The photos are just the latest giving a glimpse of Gotham for the upcoming third season as last month, Jason Todd actor Curran Walters shared a photo featuring a "You Are Now Leaving Gotham" sign.

In these latest photos, you can get a look at not only Arkham Asylum -- which appears to be the Guelph Correctional Centre in Guelph, Ontario -- as well as some vehicles bearing the Arkham Asylum logo, a prison transport bus, and a sign warning of "no stopping" upon entering the Asylum grounds.

Filming Update!

And when it comes to who will be in Arkham, fans can expect to see Jonathan Crane, also known as the villain Scarecrow. It was reported late last month that Vincent Kartheiser has been cast in the role which is described as "known to most as the Scarecrow, Crane is a current inmate at Arkham Asylum and offers his services as a profiler and consultant for the Gotham City Police Department."

While we don't yet know a lot about Season 3 of Titans, series showrunner Gary Walker has previously teased that the season will be more optimistic than the first to runs, though it will maintain the hard edge that fans have come to expect from the series.

“This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically,” Walker explained. “I that the world that we live in right now. Especially the way the Titans can be, we kind of beat ourselves up for our past sins. It’s nice to be liberated. We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go. It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Anna Diop as Koriand'r/Kory Anders/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Curran Walters as Jason Todd/the Red Hood, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/Wonder Girl, Chelsea Zhang as Rose Wilson/Ravager, Joshua Orpin as Conner/Superboy, Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger/Dove, and Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall/Hawk. Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti created the series.

Season 3 of Titans does not yet have a release date, though it is expected sometime later this year on HBO Max.