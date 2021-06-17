Titans Season 3 Official Release Date Revealed

✖

Titans Season 3's official release date has been revealed: Titans Season 3 will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, August 12th. We knew Titans season 3 would arrive in August sometime, but it's only in EW's new feature that we get the exact release date. This new season of Titans is highly anticipated by fans, in part, because the HBO Max streaming service will bring Titans to a much wider audience than the DC Universe streaming service ever did. The other part of fans' excitement is all the new DC Comics characters that will be coming to the screen in Titans Season 3 - and there are quite a few of them.

Another exciting aspect of Titans season 3 is the fact that it is moving its setting from San Francisco to Gotham City, as the Titans team set up shop there. For Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) that will mean colliding with old Batman family figures, like Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch). As showrunner Greg Walker tells it:

"In our story with Dick returning to Gotham - and Gotham is a huge character this season - it's about sons and daughters, [and] stepping into the shadow of your parents," Walker said. "Barbara is going to be conflicted by Dick's arrival. Barbara's feeling is that the legacy of Bruce and Jim has been this idea that she thinks is antiquated and inefficient: the God syndrome, meaning that superheroes create the situation where they're the heroes. They drop in on a situation, solve it, and then they leave. And she feels that basically disempowers people from solving their own problems and that the people of Gotham need to figure out how to solve their own problems and not be passive victims waiting for a superhero to save the day."

Being back in Gotham also means that Nightwing will have to deal with the legacy of the Batman hanging over him:

"Gotham brings out leadership qualities that [Dick] has to assess to see whether they're his own - true Nightwing - or are they patterns [inherited from] a father who he needs to differentiate himself from?"

In addition to Barbara Gordon, Titans season 3 will also see Jason Todd's Robin become Red Hood; Vincent Kartheiser's (Mad Men) Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow making his debut; Starfire's sister Blackfire posting a major threat - and much more in the ten ominously-named episodes of Titans season 3.

Titans season 3 premieres on August 12th on HBO Max.