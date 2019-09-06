Titans Showrunner Teases Nightwing Debut in Season 2

We’re less than a day away from the premiere of the flagship series from DC Universe making its return on the streaming service, and die hard fans are excited to find out what’s next on Titans. The second season will deal with the immediate threat of Trigon, and while there are other enemies waiting in the wings, the heroes will have to figure out how to save Dick Grayson who has seemingly embraced his dark side. As fans will recall, the first season of Titans ended with a vision in which Dick murdered his mentor Batman after the Caped Crusader seemingly began killing his enemies.

While Dick has already burned his Robin suit, he has yet to take on his iconic Titans persona of Nightwing, and many fans are wondering if that will happen this season. I managed to speak with Titans showrunner Greg Walker for an interview with ComicBook and asked if the Nightwing costume and persona would finally show up in the second season of Titans.

“It’s in the shadows, so stay tuned if you really want Nightwing information this season, I think you’ll be satisfied by the end of the year,” said Walker.

That’s a strong enough tease that fans will finally get to see Nightwing in the new season of Titans. But Batman, played by actor Iain Glenn, will still weigh heavily on Dick’s mind as he forges his new way with these young metahumans who look up to him.

“Well Bruce was a huge character on our show last year, you just didn’t see him, I mean for the most part. For Dick, he was omnipresent and it felt like we really needed to dive into Dick’s relationship with Bruce to really understand Dick better,” Walker explained. “I was really excited as a writer to go into Bruce Wayne. There’s been so much done about Batman but there’s not a ton about about being Bruce Wayne… Bruce is really awesome at being Batman, he’s kind of crappy at being Bruce. We wanted to work on Bruce Wayne trying to restore that relationship with Dick in a way get back to an updated version of father and son.”

He added, “It could never be the Batman and Robin version anymore because Dick has grown past that and rebelled against it, but what could it be if it goes past that? You have to deal with forgiveness and moving on and kind of adult themes, so I was really excited about writing that. Iain, he has so much stature, he is such a gifted actor with his grace and elegance and weight that he can handle the drama of a man struggling to deal with his estranged son better than anybody I could think of.”

We’ll get to see how Dick and Bruce finally bury the hatchet in the new season of the DC Universe series. Titans returns to the streaming service on Friday, September 6th.