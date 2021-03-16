Titans Star Alan Ritchson Calls Season 3 the Best Yet

✖

Over the past few years, Titans has brought fans an unexpected and ever-evolving take on the iconic DC Comics superteam. The DC Universe series, which will now be moving to HBO Max in its upcoming third season, has courted a number of fans along the way -- and it sounds like the hype surrounding it could soon hit a fever pitch. In a recent interview with Collider, Hank Hall/Hawk star Alan Ritchson teased what he could about the upcoming third season, and hinted that it will have an added sense of "excellence."

"It’s the best season yet, and I’m not using hyperbole," Ritchson explained. "Show shows are very big, and this is one of those shows that’s very big. It’s a huge cast. It’s a huge property. There are a million different ways to tell the story and it sometimes takes a season or two to figure out who to focus on and what exactly is driving this thing. They’ve done a really good job. All of the seasons have been good, but there’s an excellence to this because everybody has figured out what we wanna focus on and who we wanna tell the story through. It’s just a little more focused than it has been, and it’s working really well. It’s the best season yet, by far."

Some of the early details surrounding Season 3 have indicated exactly what that sense of "excellence" will bring, with new characters such as Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo), Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch), and Jonathan Crane all joining the series. The new season will also see Jason Todd (Curran Walters) becoming Red Hood, the official debut of Blackfire, and so many other things.

"This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically," showrunner Greg Walker explained at DC FanDome last year. "I that the world that we live in right now. Especially the way the Titans can be, we kind of beat ourselves up for our past sins. It’s nice to be liberated. We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go. It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Anna Diop (Koriand'r/Starfire), Ryan Potter (Gar Logan/Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent/Superboy), Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne), Chelsea Zhang (Ravager), Esai Morales (Deathstroke), and Chella Man (Jericho).

Are you excited to see Season 3 of Titans? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!