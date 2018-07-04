‘Titans’ Star Minka Kelly Confirms Series Premiere for This Fall

Everyone assumed as much, but Titans series star Minka Kelly confirmed during a recent interview that the series will launch this fall from DC Universe, the upcoming streaming service that will specialize in DC Comics TV, movies, and comic book projects.

During the same interview, which is embedded below, Kelly also confirmed another long-held suspicion: DC Universe will launch with Titans, rather than coming out right away and then bringing original content to the platform a few weeks or months later.

“DC comics is launching their own streaming service, and they will be launching it with this show in the fall,” Kelly told host Mario Lopez on 93.1 The Mix’s On With Mario Lopez.

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.

Titans is coming to the DC Universe app in late 2018, making it the first original program released for the service. Doom Patrol, which spins out of Titans, will join Swamp Thing and the animated series Harley Quinn and Young Justice: Outsiders in releasing in 2019.

An assortment of DC’s superhero films will also be available at launch for exclusive viewing windows, including all four original Superman movies and classic TV shows remastered in HD which include, Batman: The Animated Series and the original Wonder Woman series. The service will feature a selection of epic animated movies including, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Green Lantern: First Flight, and Wonder Woman.

So far it does not appear any TV series currently on the air for other networks, or theatrical movies from DC’s current crop of interconnected superhero epics, will appear on the service — although Constantine, the NBC series that introduced Matt Ryan’s version of the character, is featured in the service’s sizzle reel, suggesting that it will be included. Ryan will bring his version of John Constantine to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow next season.

h/t Heroic Hollywood