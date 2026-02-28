9 Anime Coming to Hulu in March 2026

2026 is off to an exciting start as the winter season lineup includes some of the greatest anime ever. Some of the season’s biggest series include the sequel seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and more. Not only that, but many unique new shows, such as Sentenced to be a Hero and You and I Are Polar Opposites, captured fans’ hearts right after their debut. While most of the anime released in every season stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu has its own slate of new releases each month. While most of the series added to the platform aren’t new, it’s never too late to add new shows to your watchlist.

The official website of Hulu released its March 2026 schedule, including all the series coming to the platform and being removed. While no anime is being removed this month, a list of series will be added for the first time.

9) Loner Life in Another World Season 1

This isekai series was released in 2024 and only has one season so far, which will be added on March 2nd. It follows Haruka, a high school student who is content with being a loner. After being transported to another world with his entire class, Haruka must adjust to his new life all by himself.

8) I Parry Everything Season 1

Two years since its debut in 2024, the anime is finally being added to the platform on March 10th, as the release date and details of the sequel remain unknown. This action fantasy focuses on Noor, who has always wanted to become an adventurer, but gets entangled with Princess Lynneburg, whose life is in grave danger.

7) Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5

It’s been almost a year since the fifth season of this adventure fantasy reached its conclusion, so it’s about time Hulu adds it to its library on March 10th, where the previous four seasons are also available. The anime is also confirmed to release a sixth season, although details haven’t been confirmed yet. However, it might take longer than expected, considering how multiple episodes from Season 5 were delayed due to production issues.

6) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

While Season 3 is ongoing, the streaming platform will add all the episodes of Season 2 on March 10th, more than two years after its conclusion. The second season adapts Gojo’s Past Arc and the intense Shibuya Incident Arc from the manga.

5) Rooster Fighter

This eccentric action comedy will debut on the platform on March 15th. It follows Keiji, a rooster who is considered humanity’s greatest defender. Even when facing off against opponents ten stories tall, he is not one to back down.

4) Management of a Novice Alchemist Season 1

Even though the anime was released in 2022, it has only released one season and was never renewed for a sequel. Hulu will add it to its library on March 19th. The series blends fantasy and slice-of-life elements as it follows Sarasa Feed, who is sent to an orphanage after her parents’ death and learns about alchemy.

3) Sword of the Demon Hunter Season 1

The anime was released last year and gained quite a lot of attention as it has a similar vibe to Demon Slayer, even if the premise of the story is quite different. The series has only released one season so far, which will begin streaming on Hulu on March 19th.

2) Digimon Beatbreak: Episodes 1-10

The latest addition to the Digimon franchise debuted last year and is releasing multiple episodes at once in separate cours. So far, only ten episodes have been released in English dub, which will all be added to Hulu on March 24th.

1) Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! Season 1

The spin-off to the original story will be added to Hulu on March 31st. The story follows siblings Yuhi and Yuamu Odo, who have inherited the company from their parents and have started working at the Alien Trouble Consulancy, which specializes in hunting aliens. The anime is a prequel to Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, which was released in 2020.

