EA to Begin Shutting Down Servers of Popular Game in April

EA, aka Electronic Arts, is beginning to shut down the servers of a popular game in April. Right now, only one platform has announced, but the expectation is that more platforms will follow in the near future. That said, the game in question does hail from 2014, so it is not exactly surprising to see the beginning of the end finally arrive for it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Without any announcements — as is per usual with EA — it has updated its Online Services Shutdown page with a new game, and this game is Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare, which is shutting down servers, partially, beginning on April 28. Right now, only the PS3 servers are shutting down, but presumably the Xbox 360 servers will follow. The PC, PS4, and Xbox One servers, meanwhile, could last a bit longer, but typically once a shutdown begins on one platform, the other platforms follow suit in the coming months and years.

PS3 Servers Begin the Process

It is unclear why EA is beginning with PS3 servers, and it is also unclear why servers are being shut down at all. This is presumably in anticipation of some lapse in licensing or publishing agreement, or simply because servers are costing more to maintain than they retain in revenue. And of course, they also represent a security risk as long as they are up, especially on outdated hardware.

Play video

2014 Multiplayer Third-Person Shooter

For those unfamiliar with the game, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare is a multiplayer third-person shooter meets tower defense game from developer PopCap Vancouver and publisher EA. It was released in 2014 as the third game in the Plants vs. Zombies series, and got a sequel in 2016 called Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2. Upon release, it earned a Metacritic score range of 69 to 78 and attracted millions of players. Suffice to say, it was a moderate success for EA, hence why a sequel shipped two years later.

When the game was first released, it was actually an Xbox exclusive, only available on Xbox One and Xbox 360. Later in the same year, though, months later, it did come to PC, and then PS3 and PS4.

The series remains active, as you may know. In 2025, a remaster of the first game in the series — 2009’s Plants vs Zombies — was released. This remaster is, of course, Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted. Meanwhile, Plants vs. Zombies 3 was released the year prior, but only on mobile phones, and it was a soft launch. It’s been reported that a wider launch has since been cancelled. To this end, while the series remains active, it’s not as relevant or popular as it used to be.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.