Titans Star Shoots Down Lex Luthor Rumors in Hilarious Post

Titans recently began shooting its fourth season, and the cast seems to already be having a ton of fun being back on set. The cast and crew have already begun sharing some hilarious behind-the-scenes looks at the upcoming season of the series. Of course, like all comic book projects, there are a ton of rumors about where the show will head next.

One of those rumors just so happens to be that the villainous Lex Luthor will appear in Titans season 4 and that Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell and Carly Elwes are being considered for the part. Now, it seems like the rumor, or at least a part of it, might be untrue. Superboy actor Joshua Orpin took to Instagram and shared the rumor and quickly debunked it.

In the post, Orpin shared the rumor with the statement “this one’s gonna age like sour milk.” It was unclear if the Titans star meant that Lex Luthor wouldn’t be appearing in the series at all or that the castings were one hundred percent false. Superboy has major ties to Lex Luthor in the comics as he shares half of his DNA with the villain and the other half with Superman. So Luthor appearing in the series wouldn’t be too out of the box of a rumor. You can check out the post below.

Although, the show already has its fill of villains, with The Vampire Diaries and The Originals star Joeseph Morgan joining the series as Brother Blood. Morgan recently teased a different origin for the character.

“So I have started shooting, we’re currently shooting episodes 1 and 2 simultaneously. What’s been hugely enjoyable for me – in fact, this is the reason I wanted to do this part in the first place – is that as you know, I’m playing a character called Brother Blood,” he revealed. “But that’s not where he starts off, he starts his journey as Sebastian Sangue and it’s really an origin story of a villain that we’re playing out here. What’s been incredibly rewarding for me – and will continue to be, I think – is exploring how he gets from being Sebastian to becoming Brother Blood.”

Here’s HBO Max’s description of Titans. “Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats.”

