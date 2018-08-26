‘Titans’ Star Anna Diop Disables Instagram Comments

The first trailer for Titans brought its cast into the spotlight this week, and it looks like that has had some major effects.

Anna Diop, who is set to play Koriand'r/Starfire on the DC Universe series, recently disabled comments on the vast majority of her Instagram posts. Her Instagram, which you can check out here, features only six photos that have been posted since May 11th. The latest post, where Diop announces that she has a role in Jordan Peele's Us, is the only one that currently allows comments.

While it's unknown exactly why Diop essentially cleaned house on her Instagram, some have speculated that it is due to the negative backlash from the first Titans trailer. The trailer, which debuted on Thursday, features several brief glimpses of Starfire using her powers, which have appeared to only continue the racist and sexist remarks surrounding Diop's casting.

Earlier this year, a series of leaked set photos provided the first look at Diop and her co-stars in costume, which earned backlash for not being "comic accurate". At the time, Diop actually used Instagram to fire back at the negativity, posting a passionate response to her followers.

"For the sake of our incredible fans - I hated that this is the first picture people are seeing." Diop said back in April. "It's out of context and it's a misrepresentation of the incredible character I get to play. And also a misrepresentation of the phenomenal production behind it all. With that said, the hate speech that followed was deplorable. And though I am highly unbothered, I do want to use this as an opportunity to say that tearing people down is not something that I tolerate. For myself or anyone else."

"Too often social media is abused by some who find refuge in the anonymity and detachment it provides: misused as a tool to harass, abuse, and spew hatred at others." Diop continued. "This is weak, sad, and a direct reflection of the abuser. Racist, derogatory, and/or cruel comments have nothing to do with the person on the receiving end of that abuse. And because I know this - I'm unfazed. But for anyone out there who may not - I am here to remind you that whatever ugly and negative thing anyone ever choose to say about you is always a reflection and revelation of themselves - it does NOT define you, and it certainly does NOT make you any less perfect than you are."

Regardless of the motivation behind her Instagram changes, fans have taken the time to rally behind Diop, sharing various positive messages and generall goodwill on social media.

Titans will debut sometime this fall on DC Universe.