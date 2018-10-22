‘Titans’: Did SPOILER Just Die in “Hawk and Dove”?

Titans‘ second episode debuted for the world today, and it may have left one character’s fate up in the air.

Spoilers for this week’s episode of Titans, “Hawk and Dove”, below!

The episode saw Dick Grayson/Robin (Brenton Thwaites) taking Rachel Roth/Raven (Teagan Croft) on a road trip, in hopes of sheltering her from the dark forces that seem to be after her. Dick ultimately took Rachel to visit Hank Hall/Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dawn Granger/Dove (Minka Kelly), a vigilante pair that he used to occasionally partner up with.

As the episode went on, it became clear that Dick hoped to leave Rachel with Hank and Dawn, something that the young girl didn’t respond to well. This culminated in a group of bad guys attempting to kidnap Rachel again, and Rachel fighting them off using her powers. Unfortunately, Dawn was knocked off a roof in the scuffle, and it’s unclear at the end of the episode exactly what her status is.

So, should fans be worried about whether or not Dawn survived? Just judging by context clues surrounding Titans, things might be a bit more complicated.

For one thing, reports began swirling about a Hawk and Dove spinoff just days after Ritchson and Kelly were cast, something that Kelly has continued to campaign for.

“I love being a part of the Titans, but to have a spinoff would be a huge honor.” Kelly told ComicBook.com before Titans‘ premiere. “If that’s what the fans want, I would be honored, of course. I think Alan [Ritchson] and I would kill it.”

Granted, the DC world is certainly no stranger to characters being resurrected, but the idea that the spinoff is still in the cards might give some hope about Dawn’s survival. And in a way, toying with fans’ emotions in “Hawk and Dove” does make sense, considering the fact that the show is sort of playing the long game.

“In early days we kind of grossly discussed the first three seasons just in very large blocks.” executive producer Akiva Goldsman told ComicBook.com. “And obviously with serialized television what’s great these days is you can do set ups and pay offs at least within the season and there are also some that we hope will be able to pay off next season.”

New episodes of Titans debut Fridays on DC Universe.